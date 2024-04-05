Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Tuniu Stock Down 1.1 %

TOUR opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tuniu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

