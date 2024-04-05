Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick John Finn Sells 492 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $16,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

