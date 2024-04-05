Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

UBER stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

