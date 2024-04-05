UBS Group Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $122.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

RPM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

RPM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.00. 105,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. RPM International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in RPM International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

