UIL (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £9,663.36 in Stock

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Hill acquired 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,663.36 ($12,130.76).

UIL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Friday. UIL has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 204.53 ($2.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.53. The firm has a market cap of £93.90 million, a P/E ratio of -206.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,509.43%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.