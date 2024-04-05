UIL (LON:UTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $106.00

Shares of UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.33), with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.41).

UIL Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £88.87 million, a PE ratio of -206.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.53.

UIL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. UIL’s payout ratio is currently -1,509.43%.

Insider Activity at UIL

UIL Company Profile

In other news, insider Alison Hill acquired 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,663.36 ($12,130.76). 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

