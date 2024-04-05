UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Barclays upped their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.44.

UiPath stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $6,960,360. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

