UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 0.2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 1,434,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,247,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

UiPath Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $6,960,360 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 55.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

