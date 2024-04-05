Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
Ukrproduct Group Trading Up 20.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.17.
About Ukrproduct Group
Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ukrproduct Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.