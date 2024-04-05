Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Ukrproduct Group Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.17.

About Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

