Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

RARE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 59,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,907. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

