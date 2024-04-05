Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.0723 dividend. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

