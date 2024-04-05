Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

UNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNCY

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.