Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNCY. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

