Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

