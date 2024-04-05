Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.51 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.88 or 0.00015974 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and approximately $155.28 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00143505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008489 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.75551396 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 979 active market(s) with $145,392,221.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

