United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CAO Sells $49,656.25 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.2 %
UNFI opened at $10.49 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
