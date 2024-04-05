United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

