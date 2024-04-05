Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at $119,605,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 2,404,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

