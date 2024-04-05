Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $35.82. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 616 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULH. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $924.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 79,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

