Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 3,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Urbana Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.