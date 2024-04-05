Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 3,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Urbana Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

