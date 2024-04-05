Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.
Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
