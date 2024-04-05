Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Shares Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 45,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.45).

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

