Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Down 0.3 %
VALU opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.
Value Line Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 57.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
