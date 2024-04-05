Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 0.3 %

VALU opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.