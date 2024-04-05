VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 446,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 900,627 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 289,809 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,529. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.