VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.56. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

