VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $222.89 and last traded at $222.89. Approximately 2,388,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,767,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.89.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.56.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.