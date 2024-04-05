VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading 0.7% Higher

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.52 and last traded at $226.65. 1,957,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,796,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.01.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.56.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.