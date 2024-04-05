Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Boosted by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 3.1% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $134.34. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

