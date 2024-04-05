Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Increased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOX stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.54. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

