Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $178.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

