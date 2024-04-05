Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $170.15 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

