Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,225,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,781,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
