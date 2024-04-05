Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Decreased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. 2,089,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,143. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

