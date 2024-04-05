Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 4.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $97,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

