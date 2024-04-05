Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 85,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $477.68. 3,119,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,517. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.35 and a 200 day moving average of $432.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

