Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 745.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

