Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,847.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,577 shares of company stock worth $7,426,315 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,454,000 after buying an additional 300,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 28,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

