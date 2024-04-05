Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $42.50 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00066971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00025257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006060 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,575,752,958 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

