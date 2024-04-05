Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Ventas worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in Ventas by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 438,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,542. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -387.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

