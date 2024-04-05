Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Down 5.9%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 329,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,251,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

VERA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

In related news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,598. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

