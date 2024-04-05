Vera Therapeutics’ (VERA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VERA. Wedbush increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 62,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock worth $36,250,598. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 229,414 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.