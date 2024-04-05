Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.69 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $75.69 million and approximately $24.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002738 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

