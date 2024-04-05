Verge Trading Up 22.9% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $146.61 million and $62.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,798.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.82 or 0.00979098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00146428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00187562 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00138629 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

