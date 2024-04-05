Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.46 million and $13,790.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,709.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $668.01 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00143691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00191027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,092,535 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

