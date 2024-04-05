Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 4.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $84.70. Approximately 3,456,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,324,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

