Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 3.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $76.16. 1,042,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,281,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

