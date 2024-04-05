Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 585,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215,520 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,513,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,149 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $17.15 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.