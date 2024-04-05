Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
VIPS opened at $17.15 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
