Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.33. 96,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 72,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

