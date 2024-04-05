Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.67. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

