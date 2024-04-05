Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

